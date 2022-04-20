HJV alleges increase in theft of cattle

HJV alleges increase in theft of cattle

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 20 2022, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 00:42 ist

Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) district president Prashant Nayak accused the government of failing to check the increasing theft of cattle across the state.

Nayak after meeting families who had lost 22 cattle in Karkala, expressed regret that despite the fact that taluk has an MLA who claims to be a protector of cows, farmers and their cattle are not safe from cattle lifters.

The MLA only gave one cattle to the family who had lost 22 and told the police not to let such crimes recur again, he added. 

Nayak warned that if the district administration fails to prevent cattle thefts, HJV members will take the law into their own hands.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hindu Jagarana Vedike
cattle theft
accuses govt failure
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

 