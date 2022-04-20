HJV alleges increase in theft of cattle

Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) district president Prashant Nayak accused the government of failing to check the increasing theft of cattle across the state.

Nayak after meeting families who had lost 22 cattle in Karkala, expressed regret that despite the fact that taluk has an MLA who claims to be a protector of cows, farmers and their cattle are not safe from cattle lifters.

The MLA only gave one cattle to the family who had lost 22 and told the police not to let such crimes recur again, he added.

Nayak warned that if the district administration fails to prevent cattle thefts, HJV members will take the law into their own hands.