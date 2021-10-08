Hockey player enters into wedlock

Hockey player Karineravanda Somanna entered into wedlock with Namrata at Kodava Samaja in Virajpet on Friday.
Somanna, son of Karineravanda K Mandappa and Indira, married Namrata, daughter of Chemira Beliappa and Geetha.
Somanna had represented India in Asian Games, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and others.
He had even represented Karnataka in various tournaments held across the country. He had served as hockey team state captain.
At present, he represents Canara Bank and is also a trainer for the state men's hockey team.
Hockey players V R Raghunath, S V Sunil, S K Uthappa, Nikkin Thimmaiah, Vikram Kanth, V S Vinay, Pradhan Somanna, P L Thimmanna, A B Cheeyanna, Bharath Chetri, C S Poonaccha, K K Poonaccha, B C Poonaccha, P Shanmugam, A C Kuttappa, Abharan Sudev and international Rugby player Madanda Thimmaiah attended the marriage.
