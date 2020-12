Thimmanna, Ekalavya awardee and hockey player who had represented the Indian team in various tournaments entered into wedlock with one Samskriti at Kodava Samaja on Sunday.

Thimmanna is the son of Puliyanda Lokesh and Leelavathi, while Samskriti is the daughter of Kumbera Manukumar and Pushpa.

International hockey players V R Raghunath, Mekerira Nithin, Chendanda Nikhin, Baleyada Poonaccha, Someyanda Appacchu, Karineravanda Somanna and others took part in the ceremony.