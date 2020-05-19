Hold Eid Namaz at homes: Khazi Alhaj Ibrahim Musliyar

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 19 2020, 19:50 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 20:02 ist

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Khazi Alhaj Bekal Ibrahim Musliyar has urged community members to offer Eid Namaz at their homes instead of holding mass prayers in mosques.

The community members should not shake hands or gather in groups during the festival in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, he added.

“The Central and state governments have already issued many directions banning gatherings, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, which should be adhered to. All community members should hold Eid Namaz in their homes,” he appealed. 

He said Fitr Zakat, a practice of helping the poor, should reach the deserving persons on the Eid-ul-Fitr day or a day before.

COVID-19
Eid
Mangaluru
Karnataka

