Holiday for edu institutions in Dakshin Kannada today

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, as a precautionary measure, has declared holiday on Friday for all educational institutions, including anganwadi centres, across the district.

Even liquor shops, bar and restaurants were asked to down shutters on Friday.

The deputy commissioner declared a holiday for educational institutions keeping student interest in mind, sources said.

City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha has extended the curfew in the city till the midnight of December 22.