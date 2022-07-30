Holiday for schools, colleges in Mangaluru after heavy rain

Rains lash Mangaluru, holiday for schools & colleges

Heavy rains have been lashing Mangaluru, Ullal, Mulki, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluk since Friday night

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2022, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 08:43 ist
The flooded Mangaluru Central Railway station parking area. Credit: DH Photo

Following heavy rainfall coupled with lightening and thunder, Mangaluru district administration declared a holiday for anganwadi centres, primary and high schools in Mangaluru sub division on Saturday.

Considering the safety of the children, holiday has been declared, said Deputy Commissiomer Dr Rajendra K V.

In Puttur sub division, decision on holiday will be taken by Tahsildars and BEOs after assessing the situation at the local level, said the DC.

The DC also said that since several roads in Mangaluru are inundated, holiday has been declared for all colleges in Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

After a lull for few days, heavy showers have been lashing the region. Rain has also disrupted power supply in several parts of the city.

