Holiday for schools, PU colleges today

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 08 2019, 23:54pm ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 00:22am ist

With the Supreme Court pronouncing its judgement on the seven-decade-old Ayodhya dispute case on Saturday, DC Sindhu Rupesh has declared holiday for primary, high schools and pre-university colleges in the district on Saturday.

According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, adequate police personnel have been deployed as part of security to prevent any untoward incident. Inter-state border will be closely monitored, he added.

