Holiday for schools, PU colleges today

With the Supreme Court pronouncing its judgement on the seven-decade-old Ayodhya dispute case on Saturday, DC Sindhu Rupesh has declared holiday for primary, high schools and pre-university colleges in the district on Saturday.
According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, adequate police personnel have been deployed as part of security to prevent any untoward incident. Inter-state border will be closely monitored, he added.
