Homage paid to 2010 Mangaluru air crash victims

The district administration, New Mangalore Port Authority and Airports Authority of India (AAI) along with others organised a condolence meet in memory of the the 158 passengers who lost their lives in the Air India Express crash that happened here on May 22, 2010. The meet was held at the memorial site in Kuloor on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R, MCC Commissioner Channabasappa K and Additional DC Krishnamurthy were among those who paid homage by offering floral tributes.

Also Read: Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland

DK DC Ravi Kumar said that observing the anniversary of the crash was painful. "It is an occasion to remember that all are with the families of the deceased," he said.

Recalling the incident, one of the family members of a victim said “we realised that a mishap has happened only after reaching the airport on that fateful day. By the time we reached the airport, everything was over''.

Air India Express flight IX 812 from Dubai overshot the table-top runway in Mangaluru and plunged into a gorge before bursting into flames. Only eight passengers survived the crash. Twelve bodies could not be identified. After DNA tests failed, the 12 bodies were buried at the site near Kuloor bridge, adjacent to River Phalguni, and a memorial was constructed.