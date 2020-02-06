Homeless resume protest in Balugodu

On the following day of revenue officials cleared the huts constructed by homeless on the government lands, the protestors resumed their stir on Thursday.

After Tahsildar Mahesh and other officials from the revenue department conducted a spot inspection on Thursday morning, the protestors continued their dharna in the tent put up for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Labour Union District convener Mahadev said that out of the 38-acre paisari land, only five-acre is remaining now, after a major part of the land on the survey number 337/1, has been encroached. The homeless have been claiming the remaining five acres of land. The protestors have decided not to withdraw the protests even after harassment by the officials.

The revenue department should provide title deeds to the homeless people after conducting a survey, he said.

Plaint lodged

Accusing that Vasati Hakku Sanghatane state committee member Hemanth and district committee member Monnappa have obstructed the officials of discharging the duty during clearing the illegal huts on the venue on Wednesday.

Tahsildar Mahesh has filed a complaint in the rural police station. Cases have been registered by the police against the two.

The protestors meanwhile accused that while clearing the huts, the police have kicked Hemanth and assaulted him with the cane.

He has suffered injuries. A complaint will be filed in this connection. If no action is taken, the leaders will approach the court, the protestors said and added that they will not leave the place until they are issued with the title deeds.

Leaders K Palani Prakash, Ramdas, Monnappa and others have continued the stir. DAR platoon has been deployed on the venue.