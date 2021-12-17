Homemaker succumbs to injuries in road accident

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 17 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 23:17 ist

A 30-year-old homemaker, Geetha, succumbed to injuries she received in an accident, at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday night.

Geetha along with her husband Dinesh and two children were riding on a two-wheeler to Southadka Temple from Alankaru-Nelyady on Wednesday. However, near Konthrijaalu Kolyuttu Anganwadi Kendra in Nelyady, the two-wheeler skidded, throwing pillion rider Geetha onto the road.

Dinesh and his two children sustained minor injuries. But Geetha who had sustained serious injuries was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Based on a complaint by Dinesh's brother, Thimmappa Gowda, Uppinangady police registered a case and are investigating.

Homemaker succumbs to injuries
Road accident
Mangaluru

