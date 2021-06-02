Homemaker utilises lockdown time to create beautiful embroidery

Homemaker utilises time to create beautiful embroidery

  Jun 02 2021
A teapoy cover featuring birds created by Sherley of Gonikoppa.

Several homemakers have been utilising the lockdown time for creative works. One of them is Sherley from Harischandrapura in Gonikoppa.

She creates various embroidery designs on cloth, through crochet work. Sherley has woven attractive table cloths, sofa covers, chair covers, sweatsuits, hats, gloves and socks, with wool and laces.

Characters such as Mickey Mouse have adored her embroidery works. She has created flowers such as rose, marigold, sunflower and so on, by using colourful lace threads.

Sherley said that her children are at home as there is no school. After teaching them, she utilises her spare time for embroidery.

She learnt the art from her grandmother, she said and expressed her willingness to teach embroidery to her children as well.

Her husband Samjith is supporting her in her art, she added.

Kodagu

