Homestay owners oppose move on no bookings in monsoon

Kodava Samaja, Makkanduru and Makkanduru Homestay Association have opposed the move of Makkanduru Gram Panchayat development officer who has served notices to the homestays in Makkanduru asking them to stall the bookings during the rainy season.

Addressing the media, MLC Sunil Subramani said that the district administration has not issued any notice in this regard and the same has been clarified by the deputy commissioner. But, the PDO of Makkanduru Gram Panchayat has taken a one-sided decision without consulting the villagers.

Sunil Subramani meanwhile urged the PDO to amend the orders issued on the lines of tourism development and withdraw the notice.

“Plantation owners who incurred a huge loss during the natural calamities last year have been trying to compensate the loss by running homestays as an alternative business. The district administration should allow the homestays to function,” said the MLC.

Kodava Samaja, Makkanduru president Ravi Kalappa said that the gram panchayat officials who are now creating panic among the villagers have not extended any help during the natural calamity.

He further pointed out that Galibeedu Gram Panchayat is closer to Makkanduru Gram Panchayat. There are huge resorts in Galibeedu Gram Panchayat but no notices were served there. But the Makkanduru Gram Panchayat has served notices to smaller homestays in Makkanduru. This will also affect the lives of autorickshaw and taxi drivers and also shopkeepers whose livelihood depends on tourists.

“If there are any clues of any natural disaster, the administration should protect the local residents. Families facing financial constraints should be provided with monthly pensions. Also, the expenses towards the education of their children should be borne by the administration,” Ravi Kalappa said and warned of staging severe protests in the district if the tourists are restricted from booking rooms in homestays.