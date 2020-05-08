Homestay sealed for violating lockdown

Suntikoppa, DHNS: Three tourists allegedly stayed in a homestay in Garaganduru village in Haradur Gram Panchayat limits near Suntikoppa, violating lockdown guidelines. The police and the panchayat officials have sealed the homestay.

The villagers of Haradur vented their ire against the tourists and the owner of the homestay.

The three tourists, one of whom claimed to be the son of the homestay owner, had availed one-way pass from Bengaluru to travel in a car, stating that they are going to an Ashram to help the people there and they stayed in the homestay as they could not return back.

During their stay, they played loud music on late Wednesday night and caused a nuisance for the locals, said the villagers.

Soon after knowing about the incident, Suntikoppa police visited the spot and issued a warning to the owner.

On Friday morning, the gram panchayat authorities and the police sealed Woodpecker homestay. The three tourists were subjected to medical tests and were sent back to Bengaluru.

Haradur Gram Panchayat PDO Lokesh said that a notice will be issued to the owner of the homestay.