Homestays in Makkandur told not to accommodate tourists

The special gram sabha of Makkandur has asked the owners of homestays in Makkandur not to accommodate tourists during the rainy season as the place has been identified as vulnerable to natural calamities by the Geological Survey of India.

However, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy clarified that no circular has been issued by the district administration in this regard and the decision is restricted to the jurisdiction of Makkandur Gram Panchayat. The decision has been made during the special gram sabha in Makkandur.

"The district administration will take a decision after observing the situation in the monsoon," she said.

The deputy commissioner further stated that the families living in vulnerable spots have not been asked to vacate their houses. But, they have been asked to take precautions during the monsoon.

A team comprising senior scientists had identified 35 villages in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks as vulnerable to natural calamities, of which 13 villages are hypersensitive.

District level nodal officers have been appointed to take precautions in these villages during the rainy season. Special gram sabhas are being conducted in the villages falling under the limits of the hypersensitive spots.