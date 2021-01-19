Honesty reigns supreme; owners get back lost items

  Jan 19 2021
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 00:55 ist
KSRTC driver Isub Ali and conductor Manju hand over a bag with a laptop to its owner at KSRTC Bus Stand in Subrahmanya.

In two separate incidents, honesty reigned supreme as owners got back their valuable articles and money which they had considered as lost.

Autorickshaw driver Mohammed Ashraf, who parks his vehicle at Chota Mangaluru Rickshaw Park stand at Ullal, was surprised to see a bag left behind his autorickshaw. Without wasting a moment, he handed over the bag with cash of Rs 10,400 to the rightful owner Ibrahim Khaleel in the presence of the Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners' Association president Lakshman Shettigar.

In the second incident, a passenger, travelling from Subrahmanya railway station to Dharmasthala, had left behind his laptop worth over 70,000 on January 16. KSRTC Driver Isub Ali and conductor Manju, who discovered the bag, succeeded in tracing the owner. The bag, with the valuable laptop, was handed over to its rightful owner in Subrahmanya KSRTC bus stand on Monday. 

