Honorary doctorates for Hemavathi Heggade, Punaroor, Kapikad

Hemavathi V Heggade, Harikrishna Punaroor and Devdas Kapikad were conferred with Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) during the 40th annual convocation of Mangalore University.

Hemavathi V Heggade was awarded the honorary doctorate for her service in the fields of education and social service.

Harikrishna Punaroor was conferred the doctorate for his contribution towards social service and literature and Devdas Kapikad was awarded the doctorate for his contribution to the field of fine arts, Tulu drama and cinema.

Governor and the Chancellor of the University Thaawar Chand Gehlot presented the honorary doctorate to the three achievers.

The governor also presented gold medals and cash prizes to the graduates on the occasion. As many as 52 gold medals and 57 cash prizes were presented by the governor.

Degrees awarded

During the convocation, one Doctor of Science degree (Biochemistry) and 153 Doctor of Philosophy degrees (Arts-36, Science-96, Commerce-18 and Education-3) were presented to the graduates. Among them, 16 are foreign nationals.

Out of 192 ranks, 69 students are first rank holders (PG-50, UG-19, Arts-19, Science and Technology-38, Commerce-8, Education-4).

Golden girls steal the show

In post-graduation, Rajani from Government First Grade College and PG Studies Centre, Tenkanidiyur, Udupi, won the Dharmasthala Rathnavarma Heggade Memorial Gold Medal on securing the first rank with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in MA (Kannada). She also won M S Puttanna cash prize, Golden Jubilee Kannada Film festival memorial cash prize, Kerody Subba Rao Memorial cash prize, B N Gupta Trustee Janmabhoomi Press Trust Memorial cash prize and cash prize in honour of Dr B Damodar Rao.

Rajani told DH that she was immensely happy to receive the highest number of cash prizes during the convocation. She utilised the time during the lockdown to prepare well.

Shayin from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Mangalore University, won Dr T M A Pai Endowment Gold Medal in MA (Journalism and Mass Communication), securing the first rank. She was also awarded Ramakrishna Mallya Gold Medal and Dakshina Kannada Children’s Film Festival 1988 cash prize and MCJ silver jubilee year cash prizes.

Rakshitha from Government First Grade College and PG Studies Centre, Tenkanidiyur, Udupi, won the first rank in MA (History) and was awarded Late Dr Paduru Gururaja Bhat Memorial Gold medal, Dr P Gururaja Bhat memorial cash prize, Dr M V Shetty Memorial cash prize and Prof B Sheikh Ali felicitation committee cash prize.

Deepika from the same college won the Jayaraj Ballal Memorial Gold medal on securing the first rank in MA (Sociology). She was also awarded Prof Jogan Shankar gold medal and Vimochana Devadasi Punarvasathi Sangha Athani cash prize.

Aparna P from the Department of Economics, Mangalore University, was awarded the ‘Girisham’ gold medal and PVS memorial cash prize on securing the first rank.

Shravya N from University College, Mangaluru, won the Sri Narayana Rao Malkhed Gold medal in MA (Hindi) on securing the highest CGPA.

Harshitha B K from Post Graduation centre, Chikka Aluvara, Kodagu, was awarded Vasantha S Ananthanarayana and Prof S Ananthanarayana Cash Prize in M.A (Kannada).

Sheethala A from Sri Durga Sanskrit PG Studies and Research Centre, Kateel, won the Jindal Jubilee Gold Medal for the highest CGPA in MA (Sanskrit).

In the UG section, Anushree Bhat S from Sri Vivekananda College, Puttur, was awarded the Dr T M A Pai Gold Medal in BSc (BZC).

Shivani from Bhandarkar’s Arts and Science College, Kundapura was awarded Carmine Lobo Gold Medal. Shivani also won the Prof J V Bhat memorial cash prize.