Honour government's direction on uniform while writing SSLC exam: U T Khader

Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Mangalore MLA U T Khader called upon the students to honour the government directions on uniform and write their SSLC exams.

The religious leaders too have asked the students to write their exams confidently without any pressure.

“The students should wear the uniforms prescribed by the government in government schools. They should wear the uniforms prescribed by the private schools and school development committees. None should engage in conflict with law. There is a confidence in getting justice for hijab in the Supreme Court. Education is important. All should support the education of female students. Even parents should also emphasise on the same,” said the MLA.

He said even the educational institutions should also create a conducive atmosphere for the students to write their exams.

