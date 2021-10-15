Hopcoms building to be opened in Madikeri

The new building of Hopcoms at Madikeri Main Road will be inaugurated at 11 am on October 16.

Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Horticulture, Programme Implementation and Statistics Minister N Muniratna, Kodagu district Hopcoms president Biddatanda A Ramesh Changappa and elected representatives of the district will be present for the inauguration.