Horekanike floods Paryaya Mahotsava

Devotees have donated large quantities of horekanike in the form of food grains, vegetables and other things for the Udupi Paryaya Mahotsava.

All the donations have been placed at Sudhama Ugrana opened at the parking area in Krishna Mutt.

From January 11 to 16, the authorities have received 94,375 kg rice, 33,266 kg jaggery, 1,69,215 coconuts, 5,116 kg sugar, 2,254 kg pulses, 635 kg beaten rice, 20 kg puffed rice, 453 tin oil, 15,510 kg ghee, 42 kg coriander, 20 kg cumin, 15 kg chilli, 15 kg ginger, 50 kg rava, 95 kg wheat flour, 500 banana bunches, 2,000 tender coconuts, 71 bunches of arecanuts, 10,042 kg ash gourd and vegetables, 10,050 kg yam and 6 kg sesame.

Devotees not only from the district but also from outside have donated food grains.

The first horekanike was offered by SKDRDP. Later, residents from various villages offered horekanike.

Owing to the weekend curfew on January 15 and 16, the horekanike was offered on January 17.