Hoskeri villagers oppose residential school project

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 19 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 23:03 ist

The residential school proposed to be built in Hoskeri village in Kodagu will have an adverse effect on the environment. There is no support for the construction of the school, said the villagers.

"There has been opposition to the construction of the residential school since the beginning. The region is surrounded by a hillock. The major construction will harm the environment," they said.

The villagers further pointed out that there has been an increase in vehicular movement on the narrow roads of the villages these days. This has been creating inconvenience for the people.

If the project of residential school goes ahead, the problem will be aggravated, said the residents.

Hoskeri villagers
Kodagu
residential school
project opposed

