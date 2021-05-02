Hospital allegedly makes relative stay with Covid patient; authorities deny allegation

Corporator A C Vinayraj has alleged that the Wenlock District Hospital has made a relative of a 74-year-old Covid-19 patient stay in the Covid-19 ward. However, the hospital medical superintendent Dr Sadashiva has denied the charge.
In a press release, Vinayaraj said that staffers had forced the patient’s daughter-in-law to stay in the ward as a caretaker. “The doctor on duty forced the daughter-in-law to stay with the patient. The woman could not even go out from the ward. Six Covid-19 positive patients were in the same ward,” Vinayaraj has alleged.
He has demanded a probe into the incident.
However, Dr Sadashiva said that the Wenlock Hospital does not allow the relatives of the patients inside the Covid-19 wards. “Though the relatives of several Covid-19 patients seek permission to visit the wards, none is allowed inside the Covid-19 wards,” he added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Elusive peace on the western front
DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?
SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch
Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'
A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace
Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic