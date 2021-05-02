Hospital 'forces' relative to stay with Covid patient

Hospital allegedly makes relative stay with Covid patient; authorities deny allegation

Corporator Vinayaraj has demanded a probe into the incident

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  May 02 2021, 10:50 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 10:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Special Arrangement

Corporator A C Vinayraj has alleged that the Wenlock District Hospital has made a relative of a 74-year-old Covid-19 patient stay in the Covid-19 ward. However, the hospital medical superintendent Dr Sadashiva has denied the charge.

In a press release, Vinayaraj said that staffers had forced the patient’s daughter-in-law to stay in the ward as a caretaker. “The doctor on duty forced the daughter-in-law to stay with the patient. The woman could not even go out from the ward. Six Covid-19 positive patients were in the same ward,” Vinayaraj has alleged.

He has demanded a probe into the incident.

However, Dr Sadashiva said that the Wenlock Hospital does not allow the relatives of the patients inside the Covid-19 wards. “Though the relatives of several Covid-19 patients seek permission to visit the wards, none is allowed inside the Covid-19 wards,” he added.

