Hospital lodges plaint over alcohol in water

Prashanth Mallya of Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Maternity and Child Hospital has filed a complaint with Udupi police accusing vested interests of mixing alcohol in water in an attempt to malign the image of the hospital and the administrator.

Prashanth Mallya in his complaint to police stated that six water cans were delivered to the hospital on May 13 by one Ajith. Three water cans which did not have any labels were returned to Ajith.

On June 4 when the purified water was being emptied into the humidifier, the nurse and supervisor on closely examining the water found that it was reeking of alcohol. The samples of water was sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru and the tests from laboratory proved that the water contained 53.43% of alcohol.

Based on the complaint, Udupi police have registered a case.