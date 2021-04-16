Hosur Gram Panchayat resolves to provide homes to homeless

Hosur Gram Panchayat has set a target to provide sites to 381 beneficiaries who have applied for houses, in the Gram Panchayat limits.

The sites will be allocated to the beneficiaries at the reserved areas, as per the resolution passed during the Gram Panchayat meeting, held at primary school premises in Hosur, on Friday.

Giving out the information, Panchayat Development Officer Shrinivas said that a three-acre-land has been reserved in Kallirabane and the survey work has been carried out in this regard. The applications have been submitted to the DC’s office for further action.

Stating that there is a demand to provide housing facility in Gomala land belonging to Hosur Panchayat, he said that there is no provision to implement a housing scheme in the Gomala land.

The allocation will be done to the eligible people after scrutinising every application, as decided by the panchayat administration, he added.

Hosur Gram Panchayat president Pandyanda Shanthi Somaiah said that priority will be given to the supply of drinking water, under the 15th finance commission programme.

“Measures will be taken to rejuvenate the wells and borewells. Projects such as drain works, concrete roads, toilets, development of tribal colonies, installation of solar lights and others will be taken up step by step,” she added.

Mullera Subhash opined that there is a need for a public grievance redressal system in the panchayat.

Vishalakshi, a resident of Kallukore, urged authorities to provide a permanent solution to the menace of elephants and monkeys in the region.

The wild animals are ruining the crops. The daily wage labourers are worried over straying of wild animals, especially elephants, into the villages, she added.

Subhash urged the GP members to clear the encroachments of paisari lands in Hosuru Panchayat limits.

ZP member Mookonda Viju Subramani, Taluk Panchayat member Kuttanda Ajith Karumbaiah, Hosur Gram Panchayat vice president Kollira Poonaccha, members Sannuvanda Rathna, Vishalakshi, K M Susheela, Y M Suma, V V Prakash, H S Madhu, M N Madaiah, Mahadev and nodal officer Sachin were present.