House warming celebrations at Made

House warming ceremonies were a common sight at Made, where houses were distributed to natural calamity victims of 2018, on Friday.

The houses were handed over to the victims last week.

Celebrations can be witnessed all over the layout. A few had organised house warming ceremonies in a traditional manner by offering puja rituals and boiling the milk. Twenty beneficiaries had organised house warming ceremonies on Friday. The remaining will hold it next week.

The rain victims had been living in rented houses, houses of relatives and line houses inside coffee estates after they lost their houses in the rain two years ago.

Houses have already been given to other victims at Madenadu, Monnangeri, Sampaje and Jodupala. The victims are hoping to rebuild their lives after going through harrowing experiences for the last two years.

"Now, we have a roof over our head and we will lead a dignified life by taking up some odd jobs as well," some of the beneficiaries said.

"We were given two BHK houses. Using the available land, we are constructing an additional room to store firewood and other farm equipment during monsoon," a beneficiary said.

Lokesh Katakeri said, "A full-fledged layout has been constructed at Gaulikatte. However, the layout lacks a grocery shop and playground. There is a need for a playground.”