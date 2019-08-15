'Houses damaged, Rs 39.39L compensation distributed'

The state government has declared 2019 as the year of water. Thus under ‘Jalavrata Yojana’ district administration will initiate conservation of water,

rejuvenation of lakes and afforestation and water literacy, Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati said on Thursday.

She was speaking at the 73rd Independence Day programme, organised at Mahatma Gandhi Rangamandira in Beedinagudde.

Korlapati emphasised on the need to implement rainwater harvesting.

The deputy commissioner said the Jalavrata Yojana supports the idea of water conservation among others.

The other important plan for the year is to support afforestation. Through slogans public will be made aware of the need to plant saplings, she said.

Under ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’, the government has introduced a programme to celebrate road safety week, Korlapati said.

She lamented that precious young lives were lost due to the rash and negligent driving and riding.

As part of the programme, awareness is being created about road accidents among children in schools.

Korlapati appealed to the public to follow road safety rules and join hands with the administration in minimising accidents. She said the Pradhan Mantri Kissan Yojana was effectively implemented in the district.

Flood situation alarming

The deputy commissioner said the flood situation in the district was alarming. Three people, who had lost their lives, have received a compensation of Rs five lakh each. A total amount of Rs 81,000 was released towards the loss of livestock.

“As many as 548 houses were damaged and Rs 39.39 lakh was disbursed as compensation. Rs 1.80 lakh was released as compensation to the crop loss,” Korlapati said.

She emphasised on ‘Grama Swarja’ in order to realise

the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi.

The deputy commissioner said the values and patriotism should be instilled in children. The cultural programme organised on the occasion was cancelled due to rain.

In spite of rain and flood-hit situation, the 73rd Independence Day was celebrated

all over the district with pomp and gaiety.

Kundapur

Kundapur Assistant Commissioner Dr S S Madhukeshwara said the safforn, green and white colours in the tri-colour were a representation of country’s pride.

He was speaking after hoisting the national flag during the Independence Day programme at Gandhi Maidan in the town on Thursday.

Madhukeshwara presented laptops to five students, who had scored the highest marks in SSLC examinations.

The procession, organised on the occasion, was cancelled due to the sudden downpour. Kundapur Taluk Panchayat Vice President Ram Kishan Hegde presided over the programme.