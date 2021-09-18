Houses handed over to flood victims

Houses constructed for the flood victims with the help of various organisations and donors were handed over to the beneficiaries at Mullethodu in Siddapura.

Several families had lost their houses following a massive flood on the banks of River Cauvery at Karadigodu in 2019.

Siddapura Muslim Association, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Imdad Charitable Trust, Malabar Muslim Association and others had pooled in resources to construct houses. Accordingly, 14 houses constructed in the first phase were handed over to the beneficiaries.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind national president Maulana Arshad Madani handed over the key to the beneficiaries.

Kodagu district Khazi M M Abdulla Faizi offered prayers.

Siddapura Muslim Jamaat general secretary Rahoof Haji said that 16 families will get houses in the second phase.