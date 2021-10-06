Houses, sites to be given to natural calamity victims

  Oct 06 2021
Sahaya Charitable Trust at Nelyahudikeri will hand over houses and sites to the natural calamity victims, on October 7, said trust president A K Abdulla. 

He said several houses were destroyed during the floods in 2019. For the benefit of the victims, Muslim Jamaat had constituted a charitable trust.

With the help of donors, the trust had purchased two and a half acre land at Bettadakadu. In the first phase, 15 houses will be handed over to the victims. The sites will be handed over to 39 families. In the second phase, 10 houses will be constructed, he added. 

For the rehabilitation of natural calamity victims, Tanal from Kerala has donated one-acre land and K M Hamsa has donated half-an-acre land, said trust member A K Hakkim. 

