Housewife's murder: Police recover gold ornaments

The police have recovered gold ornaments in connection with the murder of a housewife in the town.

The police said dentist Dr Revanth, who is the suspect in the case, had an affair Harshitha of Bengaluru. After murdering wife Kavitha, he had couriered the gold ornaments to his paramour in Bengaluru.

He had later committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

According to the police, Kavitha was murdered at Lakshmisha Nagara in Kadur on February 17. Despite committing the crime, he had filed a complaint that a gang had murdered his wife for booty.

After murdering his wife, he had couriered the gold ornaments to Harshitha. When the police were about to arrest Dr Revanth, he committed suicide.

On the other hand, Harshitha too committed suicide in her husband’s house, the police said.

The police are investigating the case further.