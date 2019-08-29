Huccha Venkat creates a scene in Madikeri

An angry group punched, kicked and roughed up actor and director Huccha Venkat in retaliation for misbehaving in public in Madikeri on Wednesday. City Police later took him in custody.

On Thursday evening, Huchha showed up in Madikeri and broke the windshield of a car parked in front of KSRTC depot. He also pelted stones at the vehicle. Huchha who seemed to be in an inebriated state begun abusing onlookers and pelted stones at the moving vehicles. When Dilip, a resident of Napoklu was returning from an ATM kiosk, Venkat slapped him without any provocation.

Irked by Venkat's misdemeanours, the public punched, kicked and thrashed him until he was rescued by the police. Ironically, many who knew Huccha Venkat because of his histrionics were under an impression that a film shooting was in progress and Venkat was thrashing the baddies.

When he was being thrashed, the public realised that it was for real.

Police said Huccha Venkat had come all alone to Madikeri in a car. Clothes, blanket and chappals were found in the vehicle. Huchha Venkat is a frequent visitor at Madikeri and was not seen for the past four months.