Humour is a medicine for the mind: Kaikini

‘Humour write-ups’ work as medicine, writer Jayant Kaikini has opined.

He was speaking releasing the four works by writer Teekay Kasargod in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Kaikinin said, “Humour inspires us to think deeply. Humour articles act like an injection against our faulty thoughts. Only some people could master the art of interpreting the most serious issues through the medium of humour. When this quality is complemented by ripe experiences, one can emerge as a creative writer.”

He, meanwhile, opined that the multilinguistic and multicultural atmosphere of the coastal region is helpful in providing a rich experience to the people, especially writers, which becomes an advantage.

B Narasinga Rao opined that humour should reflect a rational mindset. “Only then, humour write-ups can gain literary importance,” he added.

Dr Vasantha Kumar Perla felt a need to have pure literature, which surpasses limitations.