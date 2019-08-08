Hundreds of houses, electricity poles damaged in Udupi

As many as 273 electricity poles have been damaged in Udupi district owing to gusty wind for the past two days. The intensity of rain though receded on Wednesday.

A total of 163 electricity poles have been uprooted in Udupi, 56 in Karkala and 54 in Kundapura taluks. Four transformed have been damaged in Karkala taluk. About 5.6 km length of electricity wires have been damaged. The Mescom has incurred a loss of Rs 17.93 lakh. As many as 1,000 personnel are attending to the repair works in the district, sources in Mescom said.

Holiday today

Following the red alert issued by IMD, Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Udupi district on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, Udupi district has received an average of rainfall of 127.60 mm. Kundapura received the highest rainfall of 156.3 mm followed by Karkala—112.3 mm.

As many as 44 houses have been damaged in Kaudooru, Durga, Marne, Mala, Kukkundooru, Bola, Erlapadi, Sooda, Inna, Palli, Hirgana, Mudara, Miyaru, Pervaje, Edu, Neere, Nitte and Irvathooru villages in Karkala taluk while 10 houses have been damaged at Hakladi, Thalluru, Kavradi, Anagalli, Kumbhashi, Kunda, Barandadi, Yadyadi Madyadi in Kundapura taluk.

Further, 17 houses have been damaged in Brahmavara taluk, 15 in Byndoor taluk and 14 houses in Kaup taluk.

Many houses in Bannanje, Moodanidambooru, Padukere in Udupi were flooded on Tuesday, though rain receded on Wednesday.

Sea erosion has intensified between Gangolli and Maravanthe. The houses and

fisheries road on the shore of sea are facing threat. Several coconut trees have been washed away by strong waves.

With the upper ranges of Western Ghats experiencing good shower, water level in rivers have increased drastically in Udupi district. A relief centre has been opened at Padukone school in Kundapura taluk. However, the families whose houses were flooded have refused to shift to the relief centre. The flood situation continued at Chikkalli, Hadavu and Padukone in Kundapura.

The CSI church in Pangala is massively damaged due to gusty wind and heavy rain.

The River Kubja is flowing above the danger mark. The sanctum sanctum of Kamalasheele temple remained submerged even on Wednesday.