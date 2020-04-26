Hundreds of migrant labourers miss bus on Saturday

Hundreds of migrant labourers were left disappointed after being informed about the unavailability of KSRTC buses to reach their respective villages on Saturday night.

Worse still, these labourers were also forced to make the long walk back to their respective homes.

A migrant labourer from Bagalkote says that after walking for hours from Yeyyadi, they had reached the DC's office, only to be told that there were no buses to their destination. Holding his son's hand, he said they now had to walk again for 14 km to reach their temporary dwellings in Yeyyadi.

"As buses were not departing from Mangaluru on Sunday, we will come back on Monday evening," he said.

Another migrant labourer from Bondel said officials made him walk as many as four times to his house in order to submit relevant documents like Labour identity card.

He submitted all documents, only to be told that the last bus had left.

"The officials did offer us food. But how can one consume food when there is intense pain of feet swelling?" he asked.

Many labourers left their elderly parents and young children, who could not make the arduous journey, in Nehru Maidan.

An autorickshaw driver witnessing their plight said if officials had permitted, he would have dropped the labourers at their homes without charging a paisa.