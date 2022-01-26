Hundreds take part in ‘Swabhimanada Nadige’

Opposing the rejection of the tableau proposal of Kerala on Narayana Guru, members of various organisations including political parties in Dakshina Kannada initiated ‘Swabhimanada Nadige’ on Wednesday.

The Nadige was flagged off at Shri Bramha Baidarkala Kshetra Garodi in Kankanady by veteran Congress leader Janardhana Poojary. Several tableaus from various parts of DK and Udupi districts were part of the Nadige. Wearing yellow shawls and holding yellow flags, the followers of Narayana Guru took part in two-wheeler and four-wheeler jatha. The chende team attracted the attention of the onlookers.

As the tableaus reached Pumpwell, flowers were sprinkled on them. Later, they passed through Ambedkar Circle, Hampankatta Signal, K S Rao Road, Navabharath Circle, PVS, MG Road, Ladyhill Circle, Mannagudde before culminating at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple. Entire roads were decked with yellow buntings.

Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple treasurer Padmaraja R, Narayana Guru Vicharavadi Vedike president Satyajith Surathkal, MLA U T Khader, MLC Harish Kumar, Sharada group of institutions president Prof M B Puranik, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and others were part of the Nadige.

Earlier in the day, Brahmasri Narayana Guru Swabhimana Nadige Samiti had taken out Swabhimanada Nadige from Garodi in Kankanady after offering puja to the statue of Narayana Guru. The jatha was flagged off by Kankanady Garodi Kshetra president Chaitharanjan.

MLC and DCC president Harish Kumar said, “It is not politically motivated jatha. Instead, it is a Swabhimanada Nadige. All, irrespective of political parties, wearing yellow shawls, will be part of the Nadige. No one will raise slogans.”

During the culmination of the procession at Kudroli temple, Janardhana Poojary wished for the welfare of all.

Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple treasurer Padmaraja R said that rejection of the tableau proposal on Narayana Guru and asking the Kerala government to replace the tableau on Narayana Guru with that of Shankaracharya has hurt us.

The incident is proof that suppression of backward class communities continues in society. The tableaux procession received an overwhelming response from all quarters and was held peacefully, he added.

Left parties march

Condemning the rejection of the Kerala government’s proposal on the Narayana Guru tableau, the Left and Democratic organisations took out a protest march from Clock Tower to DC’s office in Mangaluru.

The leaders of Left parties garlanded the statue of Ambedkar in front of the Town Hall in Mangaluru.

The march was taken out with the portrait of Narayana Guru.

CPM district secretary K Yadav Shetty accused the Sangh Parivar of disrespecting Narayana Guru.

CPI district secretary V Kukyan said Narayana Guru had upheld the principles of equality. There are a lot of differences between the ideologies of Narayana Guru and BJP.

Narayana Guru Circle

Meanwhile, members of Hindu organisations had mounted a board of Narayana Guru Circle at Lady Hill Circle.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council in January 2021 had passed a resolution to rename Lady Hill Circle after the philosopher and social reformer Brahmasri Narayana Guru and had sent the proposal to the government for approval.

Before officially naming the circle by the MCC, the Bajrang Dal Mangaluru unit had mounted a board.