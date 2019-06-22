Hunger strike held for CBI probe in murder case

Demanding a CBI probe into the murder of BJP town unit general secretary, Mohammed Anwar, a hunger strike was staged by his family members and friends in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.

Slain Anwar’s brother Abdul Kabeer said, “Mohammed Anwar was murdered one year ago at Gaurikaluve layout. None of the accused have been arrested so far. The investigation officers have been changed four times.”

Then SP Annamalai had promised to arrest the accused within 40 days. Though SP Harish Pande stated that the investigation is in progress, the probe has not yielded any results so far.

Protesters issued an ultimatum of 15 days to arrest the accused. If the police failed to make arrests, the case should be handed over to the CBI.

If the police failed to arrest the accused, a protest will be staged in front of Vidhana Soudha during the monsoon session. The chief minister will be gheraoed, warned the protesters.

BJP district unit general secretary H D Thammaiah said that the BJP had staged protest twice demanding the arrest of the culprits in the past.