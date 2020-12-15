Husband, wife in the fray in GP polls

In an interesting turn of events, there is a direct fight between a husband and a wife in the Gram Panchayat elections in the second ward of 7th Hosakote.

Kishore and Shreeja, the husband and wife have filed their candidature as candidates, in the ward which is reserved for general category. Kishore has also filed nomination in the first ward.

On the other hand, the voters are confused as both are campaigning together. It is said that Kishore's friends had asked him to withdraw nomination in Hosakote second ward.

However, Kishore stood his ground. Now, all eyes are on the result day, to see whom the voters will choose.