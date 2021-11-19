Huthari festival observed with traditional fervour

The Codava National Council (CNC), led by its president N U Nachappa, celebrated Huthari or Puthari — the harvest festival of Kodagu, at a paddy field of Nandineravanda Uthappa, in Chikkabettageri village, near Kushalnagar, on Friday.

Wearing traditional Kodava attire, the members participated in the celebrations by cutting paddy sheaves. Later, they offered prayers for the prevalence of peace and to eradicate Covid-19 from the world.

The members offered prayers to the gods and initiated the process of Huthari celebrations by ‘Nere Kattuva’ ritual using the leaves of Arali, mango, jackfruit, Kumbali and cashew nut trees.

After the rituals, the members took out a procession to the paddy field, accompanied by the ‘Dudikottpat’. After firing thrice in the air, Nachappa offered puja rituals and cut paddy sheaves.

Later, the paddy sheaves were brought back to the house and puja rituals were conducted.

CNC members presented 'Kolata', 'Pareyakali' and other cultural programmes.

Later, they also danced to the traditional beats and relished rice payasa, 'Thambittu,' 'Kadubu,' 'pandi curry,' 'chicken curry' and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Nachappa urged the government to declare a national holiday for the Puthari festival.

The Kodavas should be considered as a separate race to save the Kodava tribal culture for the future generation. Kodava language should be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, he said.

"Kodava culture has all the qualifications to be included in the Intangible Cultural Heritage List of Unesco. By showcasing our rituals, we can assert our rights,” he added.