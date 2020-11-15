Huthari habba on November 30

Huthari habba on November 30

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Nov 15 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 22:29 ist

The auspicious day for observing Kaladcha Habba and Huthari habba was fixed at Kakkabbe Padi Sri Igguthappa Temple by the traditional astrologer of the temple Ammangeri Kaniyara Shashikumar.

Accordingly, Huthari habba will be observed on November 30.

Huthari Kaladcha habba will be observed at Igguthappa Temple on November 29.

On November 29, various rituals will be held at the temple from 7.15 pm.

Temple committee president Bachamanda Lava Chinnappa and others were present.

