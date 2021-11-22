Huthari Kolata enthrals villagers

Huthari Kolata enthrals villagers

DHNS
Napoklu,
  • Nov 22 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 22:13 ist
Huthari Kolata was held at Kolmand near Bhagamandala.

Kolata was held at Oor Mand as a part of the Huthari festival in various parts of Napoklu. 

After the rituals at Tavoor, Tannimani, Cherangala and Korangala temples, people performed traditional Kolata.

The villagers performed Huthari Kolata at Kolmand.

Huthari Kolata was performed by villagers at Mand in Peroor. In the past, Kolata was held for four days. Now, it is restricted to two days, said a villager, Appacchira Hary. 

Huthari Kolata will be held on Tuesday at Noorambada Mand in Biddatanda Vade of Napoklu.

Prior to the Kolata at Noorambada Mand, Kapala Nrithya and Kombu Kott Valaga will be held at the Mand.  

Huthari Kolata
Huthari festival
Napoklu
Kolmand

