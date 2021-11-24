Huthari Kolata held in Haleri

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Nov 24 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 21:25 ist
People perform Huthari Kolata in the 'Nad Mandh' at Haleri village near Suntikoppa.

Huthari Kolata was held in Haleri village on Tuesday.

The Kolata was performed by people from Haleri, Kandanakolli, Kadandalu and Hemmattaru villages which are part of 'Haleri Nadu'.

Men dressed in traditional 'Kuppachale' attire and wearing 'Peeche Katti', performed the Kolata at the playground of Government Primary School, Kandanakolli. The programme was organised by the management committee of Bhadrakali Temple of Haleri village.

Earlier, people performed Kolata, Nadadka and other dances at night, in the 'Oor Mandh' of their own villages. After the Huthari festival, people from all villages perform dances together.

The 'Tiruvabharana' ornaments were brought in a procession to the 'Nad Mandh' where Kolata was performed. The Kolata also marks the culmination of the festival.

Moolavera Biddappa, Ayyakuttira Madappa, Maruvanda Satya Cariappa, Bijjanda Monnappa Subramani, Oddachettira Thammaiah, Nadena Madaiah, Maniyappana Harish and Ayyamudiyanda Harish took part in the Huthari Kolata in Haleri.

