I am guided by RSS, party ideologies: Kateel

Braving heavy rain, party workers beating drums accorded a rousing welcome to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was appointed as the State BJP president, when arrived at Mangaluru Junction railway station in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Kateel, as ‘Saha Prabhari’ of Kerala, was participating in the BJP state committee meeting in Ernakulam when he was informed about the party’s decision to make him as the president of the state BJP unit.

Kateel told mediapersons that under the guidance of BJP National President Amit Shah, working president J P Nadda and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa all efforts would be made to strengthen the party.

Kateel after obtaining the blessings of his mother Susheelavathi, visited Sanghaniketana and paid floral tributes to the portrait of RSS founder Dr Keshava Baliram Hedgewar. He visited the party office where hundreds of BJP leaders and workers were waiting with garlands and flower bouquets to wish him.

Later addressing the party workers, he said, “The party president was not a post but a responsibility.” As in past, he said he was confident of fulfilling the expectations reposed on him by the party leaders. Since his initiation into RSS, during the school-going days, he has been fueled with a burning desire to work on doubling the respect for Bharatha Mathe.

“All through my political career I have been guided by three gods--RSS ideology, party ideology and the presiding deity in Kateel temple,” he said.

Later addressing mediapersons in the party office, Kateel said he was confident of discharging his responsibilities as an MP, party president and ‘Saha Prabhari’ of Kerala with the help of party leaders and workers. In BJP, it is always team work, Kateel said and added that he was also confident of striking a balance as MP and party president.

Many presidents before me for instance D V Sadananada Gowda and Prahlad Joshi have shown how it was done, he added. “My burden as MP will be shared by seven BJP MLAs in Dakshina Kannada district,” he said. Kateel was confident that party’s vote share would improve in the next elections.

“BJP’s vote share can be increased in Old Mysuru area. In order to plan strategies, a detailed study is needed,” Kateel said smilingly.