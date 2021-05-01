I have no fear of Covid now, says Balele PHC health assistant

“I have been serving as a junior woman health assistant at Balele Primary Health Centre (PHC) for the last eight months. I have been staying in the quarters on the PHC premises, away from my one-and-a-half-year-old child due to the pandemic. My son is being taken care of by my mother at Chettalli,” P J Pushpaveni said.

She said, “I am unable to meet my son frequently.”

Hundreds of Covid-infected persons are being treated at the PHC since last June. At present, there are 60 active Covid cases in the PHC jurisdiction.

“I am in contact with 10 infected persons who are in home isolation. I have been giving them the required medicines to those in home isolation,” she added.

“I visit the houses of those in quarantine. It takes a full day to cover all those in home isolation. In spite of carrying food in a tiffin box, many a time I am unable to have food on time. As the houses are scattered, we have to walk to reach the houses in the hot sun,” she revealed.

On Covid-19, Pushpaveni said, “Initially, I was scared. Now, I have no fear. I visit the infected in uniform by wearing a mask and gloves. I keep sanitisers in my bag. While testing the primary contacts, I wear a PPE kit. I even collect swab samples and send them to the lab for testing.”

Further, she said, “I have administered vaccinations to several people. Many have lost their cool while waiting for the vaccine. But, I maintained my cool and administered the vaccines to the beneficiaries.”