I PU results on May 5 in DK

The results of I PU students will be announced on May 5. Dakshina Kannada Pre University Colleges Principals Association (DKPUCPA) has made arrangement to announce the results online.

From 9 am, the results will be available on SuVidya, an online application for processing and managing result of first year PUC examination.

The result will also be sent to registered mobile number of a students via SMS. The students can obtain the results by clicking https://result. dkpucpa.com.

Using the link, students have to enter registration number and date of birth to obtain the results.

