‘I shall devote myself to service of Lord Krishna’

Krishnapura Mutt pontiff Vidyasagara Theertha Swami will begin his fourth Paryaya on January 18.

He was born on March 15, 1958, and is the 35th seer in the Mutt’s ‘Guru Parmpara’, which began with Janardana Theertha.

As a 13-year-old boy, he was initiated into asceticism by Sujnanendra Theertha Swami of Puttige Mutt--the ‘Dwandwa Mutt’ of Krishnapura Mutt.

Sri Vishwotthama, Sode Mutt seer, had imparted spiritual knowledge to Vidyasagara Theertha Swami.

From 1974 till 1976, he performed his first Paryaya and the second in 1990. The third Paryaya was completed in 2006-08.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you feel about ascending the Peeta for the fourth time?

Vidyasagara Theertha Swami: Vadiraja Swami had ascended the Peeta for the fifth time. It is all Lord Krishna’s will and destiny. My focus will be on carrying out the responsibilities assigned to me by Lord Krishna. I remain grateful to my Lord for providing this opportunity to serve him for the fourth time.

Do you have any special plans during the fourth Paryaya?

Vidyasagara Theertha Swami: My main goal is to serve the Lord. The initiatives implemented during my previous terms will be carried forward. ‘Vishwaupasane’ (Bhakti event) programme will serve as the focal point for all spiritual and religious events. I intend to recognise people from diverse social classes for their contributions to society. Overall, everyone should be happy and content. Presently, there are no major plans. If Lord desires, as it had happened with ‘Vajrakavacha’ (diamond armour), initiatives will be launched. The inconveniences faced by the devotees will be addressed. I had no plans in previous Paryayas but was forced to make a decision.

Do you think the pandemic will abate or will Covid-19 cast its shadows on your Paryaya?

Vidyasagara Theertha Swami: I am not sure how to say it. Everything has its own time and I do not anticipate any complications. The Lord will lead us onwards. I do not think I will have any problems as long as devotees continue to support me. I shall also abide by the government’s guidelines for preventing the spread of Covid-19. Everything that happens in the temple from now on will be done in accordance with government norms and regulations.

Please explain your concept of devotion and service to the Lord.

Vidyasagara Theertha Swami: We should be servants of the Lord. He is the one who makes us act according to his desires. The concept of spirituality is intertwined with the concept of simplicity. The Lord will not expect you to be wealthy in order to win his devotion. He will want you to be wealthy in terms of devotion and dedication. Bhakti is one-of-a-kind. I shall devote myself to service of the Lord, who is both my King and my Lord.

You still have your old Ambassador car, which you had purchased during your first Paryaya (1973). Are there any plans to replace the older model with a new vehicle?

Vidyasagara Theertha Swami: No. I believe in keeping things simple. I dislike opulence and wealth. I will always choose to be a poor servant of the Lord. Some describe me as ‘Kanjus’ (miser). But I do not allow myself to be bothered about such criticism. Being simple brings me peace.