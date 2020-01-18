I-T officials issue summons to Rashmika

The Income Tax Department officials have issued another summons to South Indian film star Rashmika Mandanna and has asked her to appear before the Income Tax office in Mysuru, along with documents related to investment and bank transactions, on January 20.

The Income Tax Department officials had raided her residence at Kukloor in Virajpet on January 16. They had interrogated Rashmika Mandanna, her father Madan Mandanna and mother Suman.

It is said that cash and the undeclared property was unearthed during the raid. There was a loophole in the I-T returns submitted by Rashmika. The information on the Serenity Hall, owned by Madan Mandanna was not revealed while filing returns, it is learnt.

The officials had verified documents related to the purchase of the coffee estate, land, proposed construction of the school and a petrol bunk at Bittangala.

Madan Mandanna has reportedly informed his friends that the Income Tax Department officials raided his residence due to the wrong information given to them and he has lost everything.