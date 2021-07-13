ICG personnel sensitise fishermen on safety at sea

The Indian Coast Guard conducted a community interaction programme with members of Sasihithlu fishermen co-operative society to sensitise the local fishing populace about safety and security at sea as well as providing impetus to the Centre's flagship programme 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', on Tuesday.

A total of nearly 20 fishermen attended the programme. Officers from the state fisheries department, coastal security police and customs also attended the programme, according to a press release from Coast Guard Commander DIG Venkatesh.

During the interaction, the fishermen were sensitised about the present security scenario and the important role they play as eyes and ears at sea.

They were encouraged to share any untoward or suspicious activities at sea with the Indian Coast Guard on toll-free number 1554. They were also briefed about various safety precautions to be adhered to while operating at sea, including the use of safety equipment and gears.

They were also advised to carry all life-saving equipment, boat registration papers, including biometric ID cards and Aadhaar cards, during their fishing expeditions and also operate in groups or buddy systems so that they can help each other during emergencies.

The Coast Guard officials also sensitised the gathering about heeding to weather warnings and the importance of collecting weather updates before venturing into the sea.

The Coast Guard personnel demonstrated and briefed them about various life-saving equipment like DAT and life jackets.