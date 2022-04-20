ICSA M'luru branch to train people in martial arts

Indian Combat Sports Academy (ICSA) will impart training in mixed martial art in Mangaluru soon.

Founder and head coach of ICSA Jitesh Banjan told reporters on Wednesday that ICSA has at its disposal the top fighters in the country like Shyamanand and Clinton Kenin Decruz, dominating in top MMA events in the country like MFN (partly owned by Tiger Shroff and Ayesha Shroff).

Jitesh, a native of Mangaluru, has been working in Mumbai. He began his journey in MMA with kickboxing when he was 16.

In Mangaluru, Jitesh has collaborated with Raj Gopal Rai, the president of Muay Thai Association Karnataka.

Indian Combat Sports Academy (ICSA) at Vishwabhavana has expert trainers and martial artistes including Sachin Raj Rai and Surendra B as well.

Jitesh added that a lot of support was needed for martial arts in Mangaluru.

Raj Gopal Rai, ICSA proprietor Sachin Raj Rai and international level MMA athletes Shyamanand and Clinton Kenin Decruz were present at the press meet.