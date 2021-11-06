Ideal Ice Cream founder Prabhakar Kamath passes away

Ideal Ice Cream founder Prabhakar Kamath passes away

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 06 2021, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 20:31 ist

Founder of Ideal Ice Cream S Prabhakar Kamath, popularly called ‘Pabba Maam’ passed away in a private hospital on Saturday. He was 79.

He was admitted to the hospital after he suffered grievous injuries following an accident at Bejai Kapikad's first crossroad in Mangaluru on October 28. While he was walking towards his house when a speeding two-wheeler rider knocked him down.

He had launched Ideal Ice Cream parlour on Market road in Mangaluru on May 1, 1975, with 14 flavours. Now, there are more than 40 flavours and about 175 combinations with a distinctive taste. Before venturing into ice cream, Kamath had attempted to sell sambhar powder and cashew nuts.

In his condolence post on Facebook, MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said; “If Mangalore is known for Icecreams today it is because of Shri Prabhakar Kamath (PABBA MAAM). It is really unfortunate to inform you that he passed away early this morning and left for his heavenly abode. May His Soul Attain Sadgathi.” 

The microblogging site, Twitter, was flooded with condolence messages. Twitterati thanked Kamath for making a visit to Ideal ice cream parlour, a compulsory part of every summer holiday. Nistula Hebbar tweeted a message thanking Kamath for filling her childhood with many happy memories-

Well-known satirist, Danish Sait recollected that no trip to Mangaluru was complete without a visit to Ideal ice cream. 

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Mangalore

