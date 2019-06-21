Identify 200 acres for industrial devpt: DC

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham directed officials to work towards creating a favourable atmosphere for industrial development in Chikkamagaluru.

Chairing the district level single window committee meeting of the Industries department in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, the DC said that nearly 200 to 500 acres of land should be identified for industrial estates in the district.

"Meanwhile, identify lands in all taluks for industrial development before the next meeting. Necessary measures will be taken up to establish industries in the district," the DC said.

"Honest efforts are necessary towards the implementation of the programmes which are aimed at creating a favourable atmosphere for the growth of industries in the district. Stop holding meetings for namesakes only," he said sternly.

Submit proposal

He directed officials to check the availability of government land in the survey numbers 116/1 and 117 of Lakya village in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

He directed KIADB authorities to ensure the availability of land in survey number 42, 43 and 44 in Sakharayapattana and submit a proposal on creating industrial estates in these areas.

Bagadi Gautham warned of action against lethargic officials and maintained that resolutions passed in the meeting must be implemented.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed officials of various departments to work in coordination towards industrial development. Industries department Joint Director Ganesh was present.