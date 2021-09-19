Identify land for housing facilities: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed officials to conduct a survey to identify land for the housing facilities for the residents of the haadi coming under the Nagarahole Tiger Conservation area.

Chairing a meeting, the deputy commissioner said that applications of the residents of the haadi coming under the Tiger Conservation area that was rejected under the Forest Rights Act should be reviewed.

A survey should be conducted for the distribution of title deeds in Nagarahole limits. The forest department officials, revenue officials and the PDO should conduct a resurvey, she added.

As many as 620 houses have been sanctioned by the government for the residents of the haadi. A survey should be conducted to identify suitable land for the construction of the houses. An amount of Rs 5 lakh should be sanctioned for the construction of the houses for the beneficiaries, said Charulata Somal.

The residents who have sought basic facilities in the haadi should be provided with a road, water, community hall, anganwadi centre and other facilities, said the deputy commissioner.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera and others were present.