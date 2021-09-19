Identify land for housing facilities: Kodagu DC

Identify land for housing facilities: Kodagu DC

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 19 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 00:49 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal chairs a meeting in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed officials to conduct a survey to identify land for the housing facilities for the residents of the haadi coming under the Nagarahole Tiger Conservation area.

Chairing a meeting, the deputy commissioner said that applications of the residents of the haadi coming under the Tiger Conservation area that was rejected under the Forest Rights Act should be reviewed.

A survey should be conducted for the distribution of title deeds in Nagarahole limits. The forest department officials, revenue officials and the PDO should conduct a resurvey, she added.

As many as 620 houses have been sanctioned by the government for the residents of the haadi. A survey should be conducted to identify suitable land for the construction of the houses. An amount of Rs 5 lakh should be sanctioned for the construction of the houses for the beneficiaries, said Charulata Somal.

The residents who have sought basic facilities in the haadi should be provided with a road, water, community hall, anganwadi centre and other facilities, said the deputy commissioner.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

housing facilities
Nagarahole Tiger Conservation area
survey

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

 