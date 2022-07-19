Identify passengers with fever, swollen lymph nodes in flight: Dakshina Kannada DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Rajendra K V directed that before landing at the airport here, airlines must identify in the flight passengers that show symptoms of fever and swollen lymph nodes.

After a passenger, who landed at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), tested positive for monkeypox in Kerala, the DC chaired on Tuesday a high-level meeting to strengthen surveillance measures against the highly contagious disease. The meeting was attended by officials from the health department, MIA, various airlines, customs and Central Industrial Security Force at the airport premises. In-charge District Health Officer Dr Rajesh B V, district nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Ashok H, district surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh K, MIA head of operations Shrikanth Tata, airport medical officer Dr Nishitha and other officers were also present at the meeting.

“The airline staff and crew members should join hands with the health department to prevent the spread of the disease. A large number of passengers from outside the district and also from Kerala arrive at the airport in Mangaluru,” the DC said. “The airlines crew members should identify the passengers with symptoms before landing at the airport. Those suffering from symptoms should be segregated and should be made to meet the health officer.”

He suggested that any suspected cases should be sent directly to the special ward at the Wenlock Hospital here in an ambulance from the airport.

The DC said steps should be also taken to carry out IEC (information, education and communication) activities on monkeypox in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English at various spots at the airport. He also directed the surveillance officer to supply required materials for the IEC activities. The information on monkeypox should also be shared in WhatsApp groups.

Dr Rajendra also directed health officials and airport officials to create awareness among cab drivers, too. Steps should be taken to make announcements to alert passengers, he said. “The district administration has taken precautionary measures and people need not panic. People should join hands with the district administration in creating awareness,” he added.

Nine passengers traced

District surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh told DH that out of 11 passengers who travelled with the 31-year-old monkeypox patient, the health officials in Dakshina Kannada found nine passengers.

“All nine passengers are asymptomatic and have been isolated. The health officials have visited their houses to verify. All are healthy,” Dr Jagadeesh said.

The passengers have been asked to contact the district health office, in case they show any symptom, and that they must be in isolation for 21 days.